Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

SRRK stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. This trade represents a 56.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,579.98. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,798 shares of company stock worth $6,284,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $71,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

