Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$61.50 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

TXG stock opened at C$46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

