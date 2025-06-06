Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $225.38 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

