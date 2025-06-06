Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 621 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,222,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

