Sen. David McCormick Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR). In a filing disclosed on June 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock on May 6th.

Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

