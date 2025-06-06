Sen. David McCormick Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR). In a filing disclosed on June 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock on May 6th.
Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/9/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/7/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/3/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/2/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/31/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/27/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/25/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/24/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/20/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.
About Senator McCormick
David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.
McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
