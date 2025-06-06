SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,364,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 1,978,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,649.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGHHF opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.08. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35.

Get SG Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.