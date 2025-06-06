SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,364,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 1,978,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,649.0 days.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGHHF opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.08. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35.
About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.