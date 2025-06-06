Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 13.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,115.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $69.51.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.