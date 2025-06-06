Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 13.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,115.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $69.51.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

