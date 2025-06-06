Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Rises By 20.9%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Down 7.9%
Shares of ECRTF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.