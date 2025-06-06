Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Rises By 20.9%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of ECRTF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

