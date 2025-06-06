Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Increases By 18.1%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CSIOF stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

