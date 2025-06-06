Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 12.2%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DTF opened at $11.21 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.47%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

