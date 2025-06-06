Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expands By 20.9%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

GLOB opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.85. Globant has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Globant by 29.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 23.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

