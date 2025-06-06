Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Rises By 21.1%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $272.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Insider Transactions at Orange County Bancorp

In other Orange County Bancorp news, Director Jon Schiller bought 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,369.50. The trade was a 107.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $60,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990.80. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $172,121. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 576,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,661,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.