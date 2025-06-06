Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Grows By 20.6%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.9 days.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.