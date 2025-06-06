Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Declines By 12.9%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
SLVRF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
