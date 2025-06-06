Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Declines By 12.9%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

SLVRF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

