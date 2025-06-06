Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Decreases By 14.5%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 317.9 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $55.53 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.