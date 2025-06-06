Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Decreases By 14.5%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 317.9 days.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $55.53 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
