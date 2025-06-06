Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Declines By 13.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,527,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 4,062,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniCredit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

UniCredit Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $66.14 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

