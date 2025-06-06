Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

