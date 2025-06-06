Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,989,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.