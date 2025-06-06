Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Similarweb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Similarweb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Similarweb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMWB opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $659.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.