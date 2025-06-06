SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $145.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,309,000 after acquiring an additional 660,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,503,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,143,000 after purchasing an additional 494,737 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,107,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,652,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

