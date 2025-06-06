Skyline Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

