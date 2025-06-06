Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.58. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 75,933 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

Further Reading

