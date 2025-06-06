Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.58. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 75,933 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.