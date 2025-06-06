Smartkem (SMTK) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership
57.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Smartkem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Smartkem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smartkem
|N/A
|-167.89%
|-111.60%
|Smartkem Competitors
|-473.65%
|-80.00%
|-11.21%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Smartkem and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smartkem
|$105,000.00
|-$8.50 million
|-0.40
|Smartkem Competitors
|$31.56 billion
|$598.09 million
|-32.81
Summary
Smartkem rivals beat Smartkem on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Smartkem
SmartKem, Inc. engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.