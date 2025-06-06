Smartkem (SMTK) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Smartkem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smartkem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartkem N/A -167.89% -111.60% Smartkem Competitors -473.65% -80.00% -11.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartkem and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smartkem $105,000.00 -$8.50 million -0.40 Smartkem Competitors $31.56 billion $598.09 million -32.81

Summary

Smartkem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smartkem. Smartkem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Smartkem rivals beat Smartkem on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Smartkem

SmartKem, Inc. engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

