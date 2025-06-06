Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $210.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $213.70 and last traded at $213.13. Approximately 1,477,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,389,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.60.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,428.48. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,511 shares in the company, valued at $28,345,319.64. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock worth $159,318,643 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,572,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,847,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

