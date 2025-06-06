Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – June 4th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, Expedia Group, and Baosheng Media Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating online platforms for networking, content sharing and digital communication. Their market performance is driven by user growth and engagement metrics, advertising revenue, data monetization strategies and broader trends in consumer behavior and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. 4,714,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. 3,023,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,674,115. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 796,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,235. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.25.

Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

NASDAQ:BAOS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,366,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

