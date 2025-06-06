Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 427.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,097 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $26.33 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

