Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $330,328.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,814,089.79. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,433.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 95,095 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000.

NYSE:SPB opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

