Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 102,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.6 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

