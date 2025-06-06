Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 102,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.6 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
