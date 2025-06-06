Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $730.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $670.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. FBN Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $712.25 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $717.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.69 and a 200-day moving average of $556.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.