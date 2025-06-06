Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 209.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

