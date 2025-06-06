SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

