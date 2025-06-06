Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 108,719 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,719 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,686. The trade was a 35.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

