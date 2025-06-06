Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 26,548 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,258.14. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $27,373.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,981.06. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $279,295. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $167.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently -8.54%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

