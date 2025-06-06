Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 13,145 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

