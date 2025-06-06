Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:PAX opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $804.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 122.45%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.