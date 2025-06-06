Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 58,052 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDXG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,237.20. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This represents a 60.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,907 shares of company stock worth $1,112,580. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $936.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.