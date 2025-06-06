Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191.20. This trade represents a 93.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip Widman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,400.06. The trade was a 14.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

