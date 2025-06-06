Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $387,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,938.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Price Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.