Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,245 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

