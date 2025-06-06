Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Primis Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Primis Financial Trading Up 0.6%

FRST stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

In other Primis Financial news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,035.93. The trade was a 12.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

