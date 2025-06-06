Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 186,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth about $515,418,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $377,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

