Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 60,696 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,696 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 780.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after buying an additional 3,336,964 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 739,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 239,332 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 576,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 523,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:DNA opened at $7.26 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 298.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

