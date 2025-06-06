Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,131 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.32.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

