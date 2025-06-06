Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.43. Stagwell shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 721,819 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Charlene Barshefsky acquired 24,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,858.80. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Benchmark downgraded Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Stagwell Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

