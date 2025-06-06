Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
STLXF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About Stellar AfricaGold
