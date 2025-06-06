Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

STLXF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

