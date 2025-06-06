Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.
NFI Group Stock Up 2.0%
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
