Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,295.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

