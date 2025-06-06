Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 2,764 call options.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

Chegg stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Chegg has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chegg by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $2,055,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

