Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Glj Research upped their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $60.04 on Friday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 214.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

