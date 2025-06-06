Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $375.66 and last traded at $383.05. Approximately 3,340,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,039,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.43.

Specifically, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 26,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.40, for a total value of $9,827,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,952. The trade was a 96.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,255.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,105.40. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.39, for a total value of $886,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,339.30. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Strategy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.81 and its 200-day moving average is $343.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

